RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] Revenue clocked in at $83.40 million, down -73.64% YTD: What’s Next?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDHL] price surged by 46.55 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on October 19, 2022 that RedHill’s Oral Broad-Acting Antiviral, Opaganib, Granted New COVID-19 Treatment Patent.

USPTO grants new method of use patent for the inhibition of a disease caused by a coronavirus in patients having pneumonia and receiving supplemental oxygen at a fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) up to and including 60%.

Previous variant-agnostic efficacy data for opaganib, an investigational new drug for COVID-19 disease and several other viral diseases, highlights its promising profile as a broad acting, host-directed candidate therapy for pandemic preparedness.

A sum of 82479382 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.39M shares. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.96 and dropped to a low of $0.6415 until finishing in the latest session at $0.68.

The one-year RDHL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.23. The average equity rating for RDHL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDHL shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDHL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46.

RDHL Stock Performance Analysis:

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.67. With this latest performance, RDHL shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.21 for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7562, while it was recorded at 0.5392 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4610 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RedHill Biopharma Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.61 and a Gross Margin at +42.39. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -860.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.12.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.60% of RDHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDHL stocks are: DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN with ownership of 810,646, which is approximately -58.428% of the company’s market cap and around 12.96% of the total institutional ownership; GAGNON SECURITIES LLC, holding 375,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in RDHL stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.25 million in RDHL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ:RDHL] by around 598,934 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,431,345 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,034,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDHL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,349 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,216,772 shares during the same period.