Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] Revenue clocked in at $10.58 billion, down -22.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE: DGX] price surged by 6.32 percent to reach at $8.0. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Quest Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Raises Guidance for Full Year 2022.

Third quarter revenues of $2.49 billion, down 10.4% from 2021.

Third quarter reported diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.17, down 46.0% from 2021; and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.36, down 40.4% from 2021.

A sum of 2359704 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 885.29K shares. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares reached a high of $134.99 and dropped to a low of $128.46 until finishing in the latest session at $134.66.

The one-year DGX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.55. The average equity rating for DGX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGX shares is $142.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $175 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $160 to $139, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on DGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for DGX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.12. With this latest performance, DGX shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.66 for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.05, while it was recorded at 128.99 for the last single week of trading, and 134.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.65 and a Gross Margin at +38.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.39.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DGX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated go to -14.72%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,062 million, or 94.00% of DGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,066,540, which is approximately 0.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,442,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in DGX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $814.26 million in DGX stock with ownership of nearly -1.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX] by around 7,477,331 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 8,501,355 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 88,449,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,428,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGX stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,436,494 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,700,562 shares during the same period.