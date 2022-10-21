Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell -50.33% so far this year. What now?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] price plunged by -7.79 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Petco Unwraps One-Stop Holiday Shop to Help Pets and Pet Parents “Make More Merry” All Season Long.

Petco’s holiday collection is bigger than ever before as more pet parents plan to involve pets in holiday gifting, up from last year.

Nearly 80% of pet parents plan to include their pets in holiday gifting and the majority continue to be more excited about celebrating the season with their pets than other family members including their parents, siblings and in-laws.* This year, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) is making the holidays even more special for pets and pet parents with the new More & Merrier collection and more convenient ways to shop, experience and give back this season. Petco aims to inspire pet parents to level up their celebrations and “Make More Merry,” together, with not only the new collection but also its holiday live social commerce event and first-time participation in the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

A sum of 3625053 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares reached a high of $10.19 and dropped to a low of $9.5875 until finishing in the latest session at $9.83.

The one-year WOOF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.15. The average equity rating for WOOF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

WOOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -27.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.37 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.61, while it was recorded at 10.42 for the last single week of trading, and 16.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

WOOF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,550 million, or 72.00% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 7,894,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.6 million in WOOF stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $74.9 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 22,159,642 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 16,552,151 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 118,926,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,638,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,794,561 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,475,538 shares during the same period.