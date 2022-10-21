PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $43

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] jumped around 0.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $43.81 at the close of the session, up 0.71%. The company report on September 30, 2022 that PBF Energy to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy’s website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company’s website.

PBF Energy Inc. stock is now 237.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBF Stock saw the intraday high of $46.135 and lowest of $43.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.21, which means current price is +234.56% above from all time high which was touched on 10/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 2650107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $43.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $36 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PBF stock performed recently?

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 48.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.76 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.36, while it was recorded at 42.30 for the last single week of trading, and 28.37 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $4,796 million, or 91.80% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,669,825, which is approximately 0.655% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,459,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $545.83 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $288.59 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -23.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 25,999,100 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 10,249,448 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 73,235,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,483,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,843,507 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,057,328 shares during the same period.