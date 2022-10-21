Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] Is Currently 11.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE: PARR] closed the trading session at $22.09 on 10/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.97, while the highest price level was $22.29. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Par Pacific Announces Acquisition of ExxonMobil Billings Refinery and Associated Marketing and Logistics Assets.

$310 million base purchase price expected to be funded by cash on hand and existing credit lines.

Enhances scale and geographic diversification, increasing total throughput capacity to approximately 218,000 bpd.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.96 percent and weekly performance of 16.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 817.13K shares, PARR reached to a volume of 2280970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARR shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $19 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $21, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

PARR stock trade performance evaluation

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.20. With this latest performance, PARR shares gained by 34.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.32 for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.17, while it was recorded at 19.80 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,237 million, or 90.00% of PARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,530,538, which is approximately -0.703% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CHAI TRUST CO LLC, holding 5,692,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.75 million in PARR stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $81.73 million in PARR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PARR] by around 11,299,750 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 9,494,341 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,205,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,999,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,004,865 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,059,883 shares during the same period.