Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Is Currently -0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$1.54. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks Named a Leader in Enterprise Firewalls Report.

Palo Alto Networks received the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022 report.

A sum of 3330140 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.09M shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $162.23 and dropped to a low of $157.36 until finishing in the latest session at $158.57.

The one-year PANW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.58. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $218.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $207, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 5.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 27.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PANW Stock Performance Analysis:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.22, while it was recorded at 159.08 for the last single week of trading, and 175.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palo Alto Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PANW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 25.98%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,392 million, or 89.60% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,038,383, which is approximately 1.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,366,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.38 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -5.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 652 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 25,881,653 shares. Additionally, 584 investors decreased positions by around 24,578,294 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 210,576,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,036,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,401,275 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,479,198 shares during the same period.