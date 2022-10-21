On Holding AG [ONON] is -57.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] loss -0.25% or -0.04 points to close at $16.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3600238 shares. The company report on August 29, 2022 that On Releases Its 2021 Impact Progress Report.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) (“On,” “On Holding AG,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” “ours,” or “us”), released its 2021 Impact Progress Report, providing a comprehensive view of its approach to, and progress on its sustainability initiatives across the Company.

Caspar Coppetti, Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of On, said: “We envision a future where every On product is fossil-free, and is returned to us so that the materials can be reused, recycled or repurposed. We have made it our environmental mission to make high-performance products with the lowest possible footprint, that are also engineered for circularity. Our approach is to discover, apply, scale and do it fast, working with the right partners in a team approach to accelerate results. We are constantly lowering our footprint through smarter design, as well as applying low-impact materials and manufacturing processes. Just a few weeks ago, our very first community of Cyclon subscribers in the US received their first subscription-based and fully recyclable shoe, the Cloudneo. This very special launch provided a further step towards our sustainability mission, and we are looking forward to sharing many more innovations in the future. On Social Impact, we strive to make diversity and inclusion second nature; a habit infused in the way we live, which positively impacts the world around us.”.

It opened the trading session at $16.65, the shares rose to $16.73 and dropped to $15.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONON points out that the company has recorded -38.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, ONON reached to a volume of 3600238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $29.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for ONON stock

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.66. With this latest performance, ONON shares dropped by -8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.17, while it was recorded at 16.40 for the last single week of trading, and 22.15 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.47 and a Gross Margin at +55.43. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.65.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at On Holding AG [ONON]

There are presently around $1,750 million, or 39.70% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,999,053, which is approximately 159.057% of the company’s market cap and around 37.74% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,117,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.43 million in ONON stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $134.03 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly 25.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 31,256,429 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 14,931,362 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 62,017,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,205,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,679,367 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,381,371 shares during the same period.