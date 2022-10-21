NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Revenue clocked in at $12.35 billion, down -38.96% YTD: What’s Next?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] traded at a low on 10/20/22, posting a -1.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $139.04. The company report on October 18, 2022 that NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Earnings Conference Call DetailsInterested parties may pre-register to obtain a user-specific access code for the call here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2895038 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at 4.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.04%.

The market cap for NXPI stock reached $37.86 billion, with 262.58 million shares outstanding and 261.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 2895038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $192.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $235 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $250, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NXPI stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 255 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 6.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has NXPI stock performed recently?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.37 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.93, while it was recorded at 140.13 for the last single week of trading, and 176.57 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 11.05%.

Insider trade positions for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $32,519 million, or 95.00% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 23,585,568, which is approximately 11.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,809,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.49 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly -24.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 28,904,673 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 25,386,186 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 179,588,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,879,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,726,844 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,089,718 shares during the same period.