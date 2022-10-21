Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] Revenue clocked in at $859.20 million, up 65.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE: NOG] loss -3.46% on the last trading session, reaching $33.99 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that NOG Announces Investment in Core Midland Basin Development Project.

HIGHLIGHTS.

NOG enters into agreement to acquire a 36.7% working interest in a stacked pay, six-zone development project (the “Mascot Project”) in the core of the Midland Basin for $330 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. represents 77.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.80 billion with the latest information. NOG stock price has been found in the range of $33.55 to $35.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, NOG reached a trading volume of 2555027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $47.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $32 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Buy rating on NOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for NOG stock

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, NOG shares gained by 14.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.76, while it was recorded at 33.57 for the last single week of trading, and 27.69 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.67 and a Gross Margin at +60.15. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 36.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

There are presently around $2,103 million, or 79.50% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 6,054,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,809,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.48 million in NOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $152.98 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly 1.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE:NOG] by around 10,294,628 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 8,199,310 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 43,368,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,862,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,972,954 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,136,009 shares during the same period.