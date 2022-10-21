Northcoast lifts Pentair plc [PNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pentair plc [NYSE: PNR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.02%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Karla Robertson, Pentair General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Social Responsibility Officer, Named “Innovative Leader” by Corporate Counsel Magazine.

Karla Robertson, EVP, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Social Responsibility Officer at Pentair, was recognized by Corporate Counsel at its 2022 Women, Influence and Power in Law Awards honoring top women lawyers who have made a remarkable difference in the legal profession. Robertson was honored as an “Innovative Leader,” recognizing women who are impacting change and developing new strategies for better solutions.

“Innovation is core to Pentair’s business, and Karla embodies what it means to be an innovative leader by successfully driving Pentair’s best practice governance and high performing legal team, while also leading beyond the scope of her traditional legal experience to advance Pentair’s corporate social responsibility program,” said John Stauch, Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, PNR stock dropped by -47.03%. The one-year Pentair plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.18. The average equity rating for PNR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.52 billion, with 164.80 million shares outstanding and 163.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, PNR stock reached a trading volume of 2590805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pentair plc [PNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNR shares is $53.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Pentair plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Pentair plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $62, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on PNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pentair plc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Pentair plc [PNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, PNR shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Pentair plc [PNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.23, while it was recorded at 40.74 for the last single week of trading, and 51.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pentair plc Fundamentals:

Pentair plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pentair plc go to 8.20%.

Pentair plc [PNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,655 million, or 92.90% of PNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,059,604, which is approximately 1.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,203,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $593.09 million in PNR stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $480.73 million in PNR stock with ownership of nearly -0.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pentair plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Pentair plc [NYSE:PNR] by around 12,296,859 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 17,779,089 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 114,896,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,972,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,070,191 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,477,828 shares during the same period.