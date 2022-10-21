Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] moved down -5.86: Why It’s Important

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE: NSC] loss -5.86% or -12.75 points to close at $204.87 with a heavy trading volume of 3394563 shares. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Norfolk Southern to Announce Q3 2022 Earnings Results on October 26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will announce its third quarter financial results during a live conference call and internet webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Quarterly earnings results will be released in advance of the call and a press release will be posted on the Investors page of the company’s website.

It opened the trading session at $213.60, the shares rose to $217.125 and dropped to $203.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NSC points out that the company has recorded -24.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, NSC reached to a volume of 3394563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSC shares is $242.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Norfolk Southern Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $275 to $218. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Norfolk Southern Corporation stock. On July 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NSC shares from 289 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norfolk Southern Corporation is set at 6.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSC in the course of the last twelve months was 35.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, NSC shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.66, while it was recorded at 215.48 for the last single week of trading, and 250.69 for the last 200 days.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.18 and a Gross Margin at +39.18. Norfolk Southern Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.77.

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norfolk Southern Corporation go to 9.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]

There are presently around $35,845 million, or 76.60% of NSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,692,036, which is approximately 0.732% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,185,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.32 billion in NSC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.8 billion in NSC stock with ownership of nearly -0.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norfolk Southern Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 619 institutional holders increased their position in Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC] by around 10,813,698 shares. Additionally, 697 investors decreased positions by around 11,853,523 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 152,295,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,962,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSC stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 953,156 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 2,326,690 shares during the same period.