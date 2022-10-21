Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Stock trading around $4.55 per share: What’s Next?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.34%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that U.S. Bancorp, MUFG Union Bank Announce Sale of Three California Branches to HomeStreet Bank.

HomeStreet to retain all branch employees and keep branches open.

U.S. Bancorp and MUFG Union Bank N.A. (“MUFG Union Bank”) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell three legacy MUFG Union Bank branches in San Bernardino County, California to HomeStreet Bank (“HomeStreet”). The divestiture of these branches, as directed by the Department of Justice, is related to U.S. Bancorp’s previously announced acquisition of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise.

Over the last 12 months, MUFG stock dropped by -22.35%. The one-year Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.57.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.99 billion, with 12.59 billion shares outstanding and 12.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, MUFG stock reached a trading volume of 3348709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 81.18.

MUFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.91 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.54. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.63.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 468.09. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $8,373,561 per employee.

MUFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 18.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $980 million, or 1.90% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 81,608,672, which is approximately -1.285% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 16,921,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.99 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $40.62 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -4.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 16,570,179 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 9,460,476 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 189,311,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,341,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,451,450 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,806,237 shares during the same period.