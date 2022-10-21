Market cap of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] reaches 141.55B – now what?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] price plunged by -2.90 percent to reach at -$4.81. The company report on October 11, 2022 that UPS To Release Third-Quarter 2022 Results On Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

A sum of 2831782 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.79M shares. United Parcel Service Inc. shares reached a high of $165.22 and dropped to a low of $160.32 until finishing in the latest session at $160.98.

The one-year UPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.4. The average equity rating for UPS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $197.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $255 to $227. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

UPS Stock Performance Analysis:

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 182.86, while it was recorded at 164.03 for the last single week of trading, and 192.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Parcel Service Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 172.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

UPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 4.76%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84,613 million, or 72.80% of UPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,497,855, which is approximately 1.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,606,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.43 billion in UPS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.58 billion in UPS stock with ownership of nearly -2.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,133 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 34,516,693 shares. Additionally, 909 investors decreased positions by around 22,505,058 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 468,592,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,614,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,115,187 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571,926 shares during the same period.