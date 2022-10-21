Market cap of Twilio Inc. [TWLO] reaches 13.62B – now what?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] gained 3.07% on the last trading session, reaching $70.87 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Twilio to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results and Hold a Virtual Investor Day on November 3, 2022.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that its third quarter 2022 results will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close.

In addition, the company announced that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, November 3 from 1:30 p.m. (PT) to 5:00 p.m. (PT) during day two of Twilio SIGNAL 2022. Jeff Lawson, co-founder and CEO, Eyal Manor, CPO, Elena Donio, President of Revenue, and Khozema Shipchandler, COO, will be participating in the event. Twilio’s Investor Day will be webcast live on Thursday, November 3, 2022, starting at 1:30 p.m. (PT) and will include a Q&A session to address investor questions regarding third quarter results and the Investor Day presentation.

Twilio Inc. represents 182.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.62 billion with the latest information. TWLO stock price has been found in the range of $68.31 to $72.6899.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 2661097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $126.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 200 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.86.

Trading performance analysis for TWLO stock

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.95 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.15, while it was recorded at 68.50 for the last single week of trading, and 119.15 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $10,392 million, or 84.40% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,895,596, which is approximately 21.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,297,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $729.78 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $664.04 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 25,054,257 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 20,317,707 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 101,255,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,627,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,073,309 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 3,866,866 shares during the same period.