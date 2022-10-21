Market cap of Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] reaches 24.43M – now what?

Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ: TUEM] gained 19.05% or 0.03 points to close at $0.14 with a heavy trading volume of 7609743 shares. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Fiscal 2022 Results.

Provides Q1 and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook.

It opened the trading session at $0.117, the shares rose to $0.1589 and dropped to $0.1132, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TUEM points out that the company has recorded -86.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, TUEM reached to a volume of 7609743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuesday Morning Corporation is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for TUEM stock

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.00. With this latest performance, TUEM shares dropped by -21.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2249, while it was recorded at 0.1148 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7942 for the last 200 days.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.52 and a Gross Margin at +29.82. Tuesday Morning Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.41.

Return on Total Capital for TUEM is now -23.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 347.31. Additionally, TUEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 271.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] managed to generate an average of $452 per employee.Tuesday Morning Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]

There are presently around $10 million, or 42.10% of TUEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUEM stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 22,237,433, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 20,158,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 million in TUEM stocks shares; and GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP, currently with $0.84 million in TUEM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ:TUEM] by around 1,662,283 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,177,792 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 70,575,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,415,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUEM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,615 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 825,938 shares during the same period.