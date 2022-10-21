Market cap of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS] reaches 59.62M – now what?

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TALS] price plunged by -43.39 percent to reach at -$1.05. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Talaris Therapeutics Provides Update on FREEDOM-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial.

On October 18, 2022, the Company received a report of a patient death, which triggered a pre-specified, temporary stopping requirement and review by the FREEDOM-1 Data Monitoring Committee (DMC). After their review of this case, the DMC determined that trial enrollment and dosing may continue. The Company has reported this event and the DMC’s recommendation to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A sum of 3783432 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 102.88K shares. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.20 and dropped to a low of $1.16 until finishing in the latest session at $1.37.

The one-year TALS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.21. The average equity rating for TALS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALS shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $20 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

TALS Stock Performance Analysis:

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.92. With this latest performance, TALS shares dropped by -55.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.08 for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Talaris Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.67.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.90 and a Current Ratio set at 28.90.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 77.90% of TALS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALS stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 8,089,315, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 3,289,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 million in TALS stocks shares; and QIMING U.S. VENTURES MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.02 million in TALS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talaris Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TALS] by around 591,972 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 593,184 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 27,969,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,154,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 383,206 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 56,269 shares during the same period.