Market cap of Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] reaches 12.32M – now what?

Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE: QNGY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 51.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.28%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “reverse stock split”). The reverse stock split will be effective at 4:01 p.m. (EDT) on October 6, 2022, and shares of Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) opens on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the trading symbol “QNGY,” but will trade under the following new CUSIP number starting October 7, 2022: 74764U 203. The reverse stock split was approved by Quanergy’s stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on October 3, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005503/en/.

Over the last 12 months, QNGY stock dropped by -99.06%.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.32 million, with 5.89 million shares outstanding and 4.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 172.94K shares, QNGY stock reached a trading volume of 8327126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanergy Systems Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for QNGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

QNGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, QNGY shares dropped by -55.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.96 for Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.8700, while it was recorded at 1.6020 for the last single week of trading, and 41.8928 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quanergy Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27.

Quanergy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.80% of QNGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,785, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in QNGY stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $20000.0 in QNGY stock with ownership of nearly -6.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE:QNGY] by around 43,124 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 20,071 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 71,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNGY stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,621 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 15,124 shares during the same period.