Market cap of Polished.com Inc. [POL] reaches 62.00M – now what?

Polished.com Inc. [AMEX: POL] gained 7.69% on the last trading session, reaching $0.56 price per share at the time. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Polished.com Announces Management Transition.

Appoints Rick Bunka, Who Possesses Extensive Retail and E-Commerce Experience, as Interim CEO, and Bob Barry, Who Brings Institutional Knowledge and Strong Finance Expertise, as Interim CFO.

Highlights Company’s Track Record of Profitable Growth and Strong Go-Forward Positioning in the Household Appliances Market.

Polished.com Inc. represents 106.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.00 million with the latest information. POL stock price has been found in the range of $0.51 to $0.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, POL reached a trading volume of 5082589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POL shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polished.com Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for POL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Polished.com Inc. [POL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, POL shares dropped by -11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Polished.com Inc. [POL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7009, while it was recorded at 0.5002 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3875 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polished.com Inc. [POL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +13.82. Polished.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Polished.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $24 million, or 41.40% of POL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POL stocks are: BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 9,390,000, which is approximately 0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 4.82% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 4,981,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 million in POL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.71 million in POL stock with ownership of nearly -0.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polished.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Polished.com Inc. [AMEX:POL] by around 3,492,528 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,105,434 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 33,825,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,423,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 713,812 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,346,319 shares during the same period.