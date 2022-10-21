Market cap of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] reaches 26.51B – now what?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] traded at a high on 10/20/22, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.04. The company report on October 20, 2022 that LyondellBasell and Shakti Plastic Industries Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Advance Mechanical Recycling in India.

LyondellBasell and Shakti Plastic Industries, India’s largest plastic scrap recycler and waste collection company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a joint venture to build and operate a fully-automated, mechanical recycling plant in India. The plant is intended to process rigid packaging post-consumer waste and produce 50.000 tonnes of recycled polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) per year, equivalent to the single-use plastic waste produced by 12.5 million citizens. It is envisaged that the new facility will become the largest mechanical recycling plant in India and is estimated to start at the end of 2024. LyondellBasell will market the recycled products produced by this joint venture adding volume to its Circulen Recover range of existing PE and PP materials to help meet increasing demand by converters and brand owners in India for recycled polymer materials.

“The proposed joint venture will allow us to address the issue of plastic waste in the second most populated country in the world and expand our circular polymer product offering to India,” says Yvonne van der Laan, LyondellBasell Executive Vice President, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions. “Combining our respective expertise with Shakti Plastic Industries will create an innovative system that can be scaled as the circular economy grows.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2236526 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at 3.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for LYB stock reached $26.51 billion, with 328.00 million shares outstanding and 254.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, LYB reached a trading volume of 2236526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $88.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $115 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2022, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on LYB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LYB stock performed recently?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, LYB shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.64, while it was recorded at 78.88 for the last single week of trading, and 94.82 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to -14.57%.

Insider trade positions for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

There are presently around $18,317 million, or 69.80% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,076,010, which is approximately 3.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,148,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in LYB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.7 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly -23.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 501 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 23,555,203 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 21,814,487 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 186,368,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,738,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,322,494 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,037,511 shares during the same period.