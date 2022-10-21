Market cap of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] reaches 68.07B – now what?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] traded at a low on 10/20/22, posting a -2.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $87.23. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Duke Energy Supports Hurricane Ian Response and Recovery Efforts Through the Florida Disaster Fund.

Now that Hurricane Ian has pulled away from Florida and Duke Energy crews are in the field assessing damage and restoring power, the company has pledged $100,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund to aid communities impacted by the storm.

The funds will support disaster recovery and response, including meals, shelter, emergency services and supplies. Volunteer Florida activated the Florida Disaster Fund this week to help communities affected by the storm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4057529 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duke Energy Corporation stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for DUK stock reached $68.07 billion, with 770.00 million shares outstanding and 769.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 4057529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $112.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $122 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has DUK stock performed recently?

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.04 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.46, while it was recorded at 88.65 for the last single week of trading, and 105.93 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.31. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.47%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $42,862 million, or 64.40% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,514,599, which is approximately 1.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,801,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.69 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.87 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 3.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 906 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 31,083,527 shares. Additionally, 711 investors decreased positions by around 20,576,424 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 439,710,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,370,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,791,297 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,095,202 shares during the same period.