Market Analysts see Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gaining to $69. Time to buy?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] traded at a low on 10/20/22, posting a -2.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.72. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review third quarter 2022 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference password.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6537589 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xcel Energy Inc. stands at 2.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.97%.

The market cap for XEL stock reached $33.16 billion, with 546.00 million shares outstanding and 545.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 6537589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $75.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XEL stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XEL shares from 64 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has XEL stock performed recently?

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.42 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.53, while it was recorded at 60.38 for the last single week of trading, and 70.76 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.89. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

There are presently around $25,335 million, or 79.80% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,171,022, which is approximately 2.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,959,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.07 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly 14.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 35,458,970 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 24,575,603 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 364,165,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,200,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,928,589 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,343,988 shares during the same period.