Market Analysts see SentinelOne Inc. [S] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] surged by $1.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.14 during the day while it closed the day at $22.68. The company report on October 19, 2022 that TELMEX Scitum Expands Identity Threat Detection and Response Services with SentinelOne.

Singularity Identity Suite Provides Diagnostics, Monitoring, and Protection for Active Directory.

TELMEX Scitum, Mexico’s leading cybersecurity services company, adds SentinelOne’s Singularity Identity Suite to its portfolio following its acquisition of Attivo Networks. Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) is a new category of security designed to protect the users and systems which access corporate networks and data.

SentinelOne Inc. stock has also gained 4.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, S stock has declined by -11.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.36% and lost -55.08% year-on date.

The market cap for S stock reached $6.70 billion, with 277.42 million shares outstanding and 201.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, S reached a trading volume of 2738241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $37.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -15.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.20, while it was recorded at 22.10 for the last single week of trading, and 30.99 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,486 million, or 71.20% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,110,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $614.86 million in S stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $478.07 million in S stock with ownership of nearly -19.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 38,886,228 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 20,478,538 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 138,444,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,809,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,609,756 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,725,177 shares during the same period.