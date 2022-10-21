Market Analysts see Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gaining to $107. Time to buy?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] traded at a high on 10/19/22, posting a 0.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $86.47. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Philip Morris International Reaches Agreement With Altria Group, Inc. to End the Companies’ Commercial Relationship Covering IQOS in the U.S. as of April 30, 2024.

Paves the Way for PMI to Seize the Substantial Opportunity for IQOS, the World’s Leading Smoke-Free Product, in the U.S. – The World’s Largest Smoke-Free Market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4870544 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Philip Morris International Inc. stands at 2.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for PM stock reached $137.14 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 4870544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $103.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $116 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $110, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PM stock. On April 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 81 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 35.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.99, while it was recorded at 86.17 for the last single week of trading, and 98.24 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 2.88%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $102,599 million, or 76.70% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 131,029,029, which is approximately 1.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 99,988,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.65 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.19 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 3.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 908 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 66,577,050 shares. Additionally, 817 investors decreased positions by around 55,590,029 shares, while 349 investors held positions by with 1,064,365,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,186,532,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,955,011 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,439,462 shares during the same period.