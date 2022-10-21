Market Analysts see Mastercard Incorporated [MA] falling to $375. Time to buy?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] plunged by -$1.48 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $302.73 during the day while it closed the day at $296.28. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Financial Inclusion Week 2022.

Mastercard Incorporated stock has also gained 0.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MA stock has declined by -13.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.70% and lost -17.54% year-on date.

The market cap for MA stock reached $291.55 billion, with 971.00 million shares outstanding and 853.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 2463249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $409.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $385 to $375. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $460, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on MA stock. On April 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MA shares from 360 to 357.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 8.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MA stock trade performance evaluation

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 316.97, while it was recorded at 295.63 for the last single week of trading, and 341.17 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.94. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.38.

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 22.29%.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $217,456 million, or 78.40% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,691,380, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,361,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.07 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.99 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly -3.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,113 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 26,513,830 shares. Additionally, 1,243 investors decreased positions by around 27,964,589 shares, while 354 investors held positions by with 679,474,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 733,953,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,761,635 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 2,103,394 shares during the same period.