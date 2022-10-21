Market Analysts see KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] traded at a low on 10/20/22, posting a -1.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.91. The company report on October 18, 2022 that KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0312 (U.S. callers) or +1 (201) 389-0899 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KKR’s website beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2413302 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KKR & Co. Inc. stands at 3.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.81%.

The market cap for KKR stock reached $39.66 billion, with 859.83 million shares outstanding and 738.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 2413302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $65.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.42.

How has KKR stock performed recently?

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.99, while it was recorded at 45.32 for the last single week of trading, and 54.39 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 4.65%.

Insider trade positions for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $20,542 million, or 55.30% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,461,425, which is approximately 5.412% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,872,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.4 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 3.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

333 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 45,251,718 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 32,647,149 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 379,499,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,398,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,291,627 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 4,689,651 shares during the same period.