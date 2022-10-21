Market Analysts see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOK] price surged by 4.96 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on October 20, 2022 that HOOKIPA announces strategic collaboration and license agreement with Roche to develop novel arenaviral immunotherapy for KRAS-mutated cancers.

Roche to receive license for HOOKIPA’s HB-700 program and option to license a second undisclosed novel arenaviral immunotherapy.

HOOKIPA to receive $25 million in upfront cash as well as potential future success-based milestone payments up to approximately $930 million for both programs, plus tiered royalties.

A sum of 41614094 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 193.19K shares. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $1.76 and dropped to a low of $1.26 until finishing in the latest session at $1.27.

The one-year HOOK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.4. The average equity rating for HOOK stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOK shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on HOOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

HOOK Stock Performance Analysis:

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.43. With this latest performance, HOOK shares dropped by -13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4362, while it was recorded at 1.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6269 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -442.73 and a Gross Margin at +74.85. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.22.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

HOOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. go to 5.00%.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 65.40% of HOOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,674,211, which is approximately -0.026% of the company’s market cap and around 8.25% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 5,035,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.4 million in HOOK stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $6.35 million in HOOK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOK] by around 1,677,847 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,788,932 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 25,061,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,527,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOK stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 883,031 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 730,955 shares during the same period.