Market Analysts see HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] falling to $160. Time to buy?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] traded at a low on 10/20/22, posting a -0.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $208.61. The company report on October 17, 2022 that New Initiative to Prevent, Treat and Beat Stroke Focuses on Health Equity, Heart-brain Connection.

The American Heart Association’s Getting to the Heart of Stroke™ initiative, developed in conjunction with and supported by HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation, focuses on preventing, treating and beating stroke by providing consumer and health care professional education nationwide, deepening collaboration between neurology and cardiology and equitably empowering communities about stroke risk to improve health outcomes.

Knowledge and management of heart-related risk factors and conditions are critical in reducing the likelihood of and improving outcomes with stroke, especially across populations with health disparities. This powerful connection between heart and brain health is the target of a new initiative focused on clinical training, community and patient education, as well as diagnosis and treatment. Getting to the Heart of Stroke from the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, with support and collaboration from HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading health care providers, and the HCA Healthcare Foundation, will also include individualized health education efforts in 15 local markets across the United States.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2458017 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.16%.

The market cap for HCA stock reached $61.22 billion, with 292.53 million shares outstanding and 215.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, HCA reached a trading volume of 2458017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $243.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $273 to $271, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on HCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 6.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has HCA stock performed recently?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, HCA shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.73 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.85, while it was recorded at 207.12 for the last single week of trading, and 219.85 for the last 200 days.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.47 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.84.

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 5.60%.

Insider trade positions for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

There are presently around $39,821 million, or 67.30% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,617,253, which is approximately -2.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,331,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in HCA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.91 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly -2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 16,949,143 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 25,712,444 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 148,224,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,885,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,234,543 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 2,132,515 shares during the same period.