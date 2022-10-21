Market Analysts see Alkermes plc [ALKS] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.63 during the day while it closed the day at $21.99. The company report on October 3, 2022 that 47% of Heavy Drinkers Seek Treatment Because of a Family Member.

Alkermes plc stock has also loss -3.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALKS stock has declined by -23.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.85% and lost -5.46% year-on date.

The market cap for ALKS stock reached $3.63 billion, with 163.84 million shares outstanding and 162.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, ALKS reached a trading volume of 2365866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alkermes plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ALKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ALKS stock trade performance evaluation

Alkermes plc [ALKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, ALKS shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.28 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.65, while it was recorded at 22.60 for the last single week of trading, and 26.25 for the last 200 days.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.50 and a Gross Margin at +78.89. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.42.

Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alkermes plc [ALKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to 21.20%.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,481 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,279,133, which is approximately 2.894% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,786,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.15 million in ALKS stocks shares; and SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $308.74 million in ALKS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alkermes plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Alkermes plc [NASDAQ:ALKS] by around 21,597,832 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 23,791,751 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 112,919,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,309,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALKS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,814,371 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,358,869 shares during the same period.