Livent Corporation [LTHM] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $28

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.16%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Livent Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company’s website at: http://www.livent.com.

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Over the last 12 months, LTHM stock rose by 8.22%. The one-year Livent Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.86. The average equity rating for LTHM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.36 billion, with 179.27 million shares outstanding and 177.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, LTHM stock reached a trading volume of 2389148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $33.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $31 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LTHM stock. On September 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LTHM shares from 33 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

LTHM Stock Performance Analysis:

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.03, while it was recorded at 28.02 for the last single week of trading, and 25.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Livent Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05.

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

LTHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,474 million, or 90.90% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,002,647, which is approximately 1.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,846,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.9 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $249.99 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -8.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 13,808,030 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 15,313,388 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 129,643,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,764,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,954,236 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,024,453 shares during the same period.