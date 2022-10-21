LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] Stock trading around $7.89 per share: What’s Next?

LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LZ] closed the trading session at $7.89 on 10/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.88, while the highest price level was $8.84. The company report on October 20, 2022 that LegalZoom to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2022.

Dan Wernikoff, Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to discuss the company’s financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.93 percent and weekly performance of -3.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, LZ reached to a volume of 3101323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZ shares is $13.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for LegalZoom.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on LZ stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LZ shares from 19 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LegalZoom.com Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LZ in the course of the last twelve months was 74.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LZ stock trade performance evaluation

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, LZ shares dropped by -12.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.77, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,078 million, or 67.00% of LZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LZ stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 28,625,744, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT IX, LTD., holding 14,302,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.77 million in LZ stocks shares; and GPI CAPITAL, L.P., currently with $75.24 million in LZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LegalZoom.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LZ] by around 18,035,779 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 13,316,923 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 105,363,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,716,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LZ stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,404,611 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,303,548 shares during the same period.