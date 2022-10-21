Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on The Allstate Corporation [ALL] – find out why.

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] loss -12.90% or -17.44 points to close at $117.71 with a heavy trading volume of 9414827 shares. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Allstate Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2022 Results.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated results for the third quarter of 2022 of a net loss between $675 million and $725 million and adjusted net loss* estimated between $400 million and $450 million.

It opened the trading session at $116.56, the shares rose to $122.79 and dropped to $116.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALL points out that the company has recorded -16.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ALL reached to a volume of 9414827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $147.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 5.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.85.

Trading performance analysis for ALL stock

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.78. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.89, while it was recorded at 131.24 for the last single week of trading, and 127.30 for the last 200 days.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.79. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to 5.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

There are presently around $24,324 million, or 79.10% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,425,175, which is approximately 2.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,556,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.49 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -8.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 14,524,377 shares. Additionally, 590 investors decreased positions by around 16,163,042 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 175,957,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,645,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,339,593 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,194,842 shares during the same period.