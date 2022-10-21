H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] – find out why.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTP] closed the trading session at $0.41 on 10/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.24, while the highest price level was $0.549. The company report on October 20, 2022 that NextPlay’s NextFintech Division Receives Commitment for $15 Million Strategic Investment; Pre-Money Valuation for NextFintech Set at $150 Million.

NextPlay’s NextFintech Division is comprised of NextBank International, an online bank operating in Puerto Rico and serving primarily international clients; NextShield, digital insurance and re-insurance operations expected to launch in 2023; and Longroot, a digital asset portal operating in Thailand.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.62 percent and weekly performance of 102.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 83.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 237.10K shares, NXTP reached to a volume of 120321125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXTP shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXTP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlay Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NXTP stock trade performance evaluation

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 102.05. With this latest performance, NXTP shares gained by 83.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.72 for NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2441, while it was recorded at 0.2425 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3990 for the last 200 days.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] shares currently have an operating margin of -290.38 and a Gross Margin at -74.01. NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -462.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.39.

NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.30% of NXTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,410,499, which is approximately -0.386% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 753,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in NXTP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.27 million in NXTP stock with ownership of nearly 0.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTP] by around 390,776 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 3,492,452 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,404,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,287,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 249,536 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,181,674 shares during the same period.