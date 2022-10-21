GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is -57.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.04 during the day while it closed the day at $5.03. The company report on October 6, 2022 that GrafTech Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) will hold its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and current business initiatives. These financial results will be released on Friday, November 4, 2022 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

The conference call dial-in number is +1 (888) 396-8049 toll-free in North America or +1 (416) 764-8646 for overseas calls, conference ID: 84245557. Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at: https://app.webinar.net/gBY2dWjmelJ. Archived replays of the conference call and webcast will be made available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

GrafTech International Ltd. stock has also gained 13.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EAF stock has declined by -31.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.40% and lost -57.48% year-on date.

The market cap for EAF stock reached $1.29 billion, with 258.85 million shares outstanding and 256.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, EAF reached a trading volume of 2361653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $6.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EAF stock. On May 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EAF shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EAF stock trade performance evaluation

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.80. With this latest performance, EAF shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.41, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.44 and a Gross Margin at +48.57. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.86.

GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,184 million, or 96.00% of EAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 63,828,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,482,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.14 million in EAF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $113.42 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly 7.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrafTech International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF] by around 12,676,760 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 15,680,888 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 207,125,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,482,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAF stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,220,953 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,555,392 shares during the same period.