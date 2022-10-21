Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] moved up 1.32: Why It’s Important

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE: FMS] closed the trading session at $13.84 on 10/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.77, while the highest price level was $14.0296. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Fresenius Kidney Care Celebrates Nephrology Nurses Week with The CARE Award.

The CARE Award Honors Frontline Nephrology Care Team Members for Embodying the Company’s Core Values.

Fresenius Kidney Care, the nation’s leading provider of kidney care services, is pleased to announce its new annual recognition program to honor frontline nephrology care team members for embodying the company’s core values of collaboration, proactivity, reliability, and excellence in care. Fresenius Kidney Care will present The Caring About Renal Excellence (CARE) Award to those who excel in any of the five clinical pillars: quality and safety, growth, clinical leadership, clinical excellence, and patient experience.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.36 percent and weekly performance of 7.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, FMS reached to a volume of 3494599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMS shares is $21.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30.30 to $33.70, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on FMS stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FMS shares from 32.40 to 30.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.79. With this latest performance, FMS shares dropped by -12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.65 for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.96, while it was recorded at 13.55 for the last single week of trading, and 26.23 for the last 200 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.34 and a Gross Margin at +28.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for FMS is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.89. Additionally, FMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] managed to generate an average of $7,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA go to 1.05%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE:FMS] by around 4,135,782 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 1,891,201 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 26,731,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,758,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,112,398 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 292,290 shares during the same period.