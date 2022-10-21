For Compass Inc. [COMP], Analyst sees a drop to $5. What next?

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] traded at a low on 10/20/22, posting a -0.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.48. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Compass to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10, 2022.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2512182 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Compass Inc. stands at 11.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.29%.

The market cap for COMP stock reached $1.18 billion, with 427.99 million shares outstanding and 403.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 2512182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compass Inc. [COMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $5.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has COMP stock performed recently?

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.15. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.36 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Compass Inc. [COMP]

There are presently around $719 million, or 67.40% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,019,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.41 million in COMP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $32.89 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 9649.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 67,808,647 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 53,945,821 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 168,338,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,092,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,596,519 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 25,420,323 shares during the same period.