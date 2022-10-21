For Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD], Analyst sees a rise to $8.30. What next?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] jumped around 0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.96 at the close of the session, up 2.65%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Chindata Group announced 2022 Q2 financial report: delivering upbeat revenue and adjusted EBITDA results for eight straight quarters.

On August 25, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year 2022 ended June 30, 2022. Chindata Group firmly grasped the development opportunities of the digital economy and China’s “East Data West Computation” policy, and continued to maintain a strong growth in the second quarter. Total IT capacity of the data center increased to 776MW; revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 51.2% year over year (“YoY”) to RMB 1,038.1 million; net income in the second quarter increased by 206.3% YoY to RMB199.6 million, with a margin of 19.2%. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 60.8% YoY to RMB544.3 million, with a margin of 52.4%. The Company has been delivering upbeat revenue and adjusted EBITDA results for eight straight quarters.

For the first half of 2022, Chindata Group achieved total revenue of 1,958.7 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 47.3 %. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 60.7% to RMB1,038.8 million; net income increased by 138.5% to RMB294.1 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is now 5.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CD Stock saw the intraday high of $7.27 and lowest of $6.705 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.69, which means current price is +85.60% above from all time high which was touched on 09/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 2260764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $11.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76.

How has CD stock performed recently?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, CD shares dropped by -16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.96, while it was recorded at 7.05 for the last single week of trading, and 6.64 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]

There are presently around $584 million, or 45.10% of CD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CD stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,174,309, which is approximately 1.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,208,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.17 million in CD stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $45.37 million in CD stock with ownership of nearly 28.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 27,926,077 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 17,942,940 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 38,085,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,954,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,647,959 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,081,754 shares during the same period.