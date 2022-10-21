For CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF], Analyst sees a rise to $135. What next?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] gained 3.74% on the last trading session, reaching $104.42 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Time Change for Nine Months and Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced a time change for the conference call that the Company will host to discuss its nine months and third quarter 2022 results. The conference call will now take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3, 2022. CF Industries will still release its nine months and third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Investors can access the call by dialing 833-634-5017 (toll-free) or 412-902-4213 (international) and ask to be joined into the CF Industries call. The conference call also will be available live on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants also may pre-register for the webcast on the Company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. represents 208.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.71 billion with the latest information. CF stock price has been found in the range of $100.96 to $105.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 3009699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $115.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $103 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 5.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for CF stock

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.89 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.10, while it was recorded at 100.45 for the last single week of trading, and 92.86 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 4.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $19,908 million, or 97.90% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,091,008, which is approximately 1.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,661,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.03 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -0.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 20,250,964 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 17,450,111 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 152,948,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,649,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,412,173 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 6,067,365 shares during the same period.