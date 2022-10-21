Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] loss -1.50% or -0.48 points to close at $31.51 with a heavy trading volume of 2405787 shares. The company report on August 24, 2022 that FOOT LOCKER, INC. RELEASES FISCAL YEAR 2021 IMPACT REPORT.

Report Highlights Continued Investment and Progress Towards Achieving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Priorities.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today released its FY21 Impact Report, which details the Company’s key ESG initiatives, and highlights its progress in advancing those ESG priorities.

It opened the trading session at $32.16, the shares rose to $32.84 and dropped to $31.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FL points out that the company has recorded 4.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, FL reached to a volume of 2405787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $38.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08.

Trading performance analysis for FL stock

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -16.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.74, while it was recorded at 31.82 for the last single week of trading, and 33.13 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.77.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 32.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

There are presently around $2,951 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,750,317, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,136,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.4 million in FL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $309.09 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly 20.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

169 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 15,478,434 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 8,322,828 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 69,835,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,637,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,758,128 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,229,402 shares during the same period.