Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] stock Resumed by Stephens analyst, price target now $25

Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE: FLO] loss -0.37% on the last trading session, reaching $26.72 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2022 that WONDER BREAD JOINS MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE WITH MAIDEN VOYAGE OF ‘THE WONDERSHIP’.

Celebrating 101 years of bringing joy, wonder, and innovation to kitchen tables across America, Wonder® Bread is proud to announce its collaboration with another iconic mainstay – the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. In honor of the momentous partnership, Wonder Bread has also teamed up with Feeding America to donate 10,000 loaves of its Classic White Bread to City Harvest, New York’s first and largest food rescue organization, this holiday season.

On Thanksgiving morning, Wonder will debut “The Wondership,” a whimsical, one-of-a-kind airship float, which appears to be traveling high above fluffy clouds that mimic the brand’s iconic bread.

Flowers Foods Inc. represents 212.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.69 billion with the latest information. FLO stock price has been found in the range of $26.58 to $26.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, FLO reached a trading volume of 2229597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLO shares is $29.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Flowers Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Flowers Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowers Foods Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for FLO stock

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, FLO shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.46, while it was recorded at 26.64 for the last single week of trading, and 26.77 for the last 200 days.

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +46.66. Flowers Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.02.

Flowers Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowers Foods Inc. go to 3.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]

There are presently around $4,392 million, or 78.80% of FLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,486,700, which is approximately 1.575% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,795,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.22 million in FLO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $453.72 million in FLO stock with ownership of nearly -20.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowers Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE:FLO] by around 16,697,762 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 11,174,197 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 136,511,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,383,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,903,122 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,249,910 shares during the same period.