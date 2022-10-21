Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell -8.46% so far this year. What now?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] traded at a low on 10/20/22, posting a -1.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $95.01. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Financial Institutions Can Detect and Deter Account Takeover Fraud with First-of-its-Kind Solution from Fiserv.

AuthHub leverages real-time data across channels and payment types to help prevent the fastest growing form of fraud.

Financial institutions can enhance their ability to detect and prevent account takeover fraud with a first-of-its-kind solution from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. Rather than delivering traditional point-in-time snapshots of customer interactions, AuthHub from Fiserv updates customer profiles dynamically as information changes and more data is collected, providing a reliable 360-degree view of customer behavior across all payment types and channels.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3610524 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fiserv Inc. stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.61%.

The market cap for FISV stock reached $61.74 billion, with 645.20 million shares outstanding and 605.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 3610524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $124.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $123 to $97, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 25.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FISV stock performed recently?

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.85, while it was recorded at 95.98 for the last single week of trading, and 99.75 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.31%.

Insider trade positions for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $54,650 million, or 93.50% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,027,132, which is approximately 0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 46,900,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.84 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -1.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 571 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 22,794,778 shares. Additionally, 641 investors decreased positions by around 28,480,190 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 523,924,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,199,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,314,568 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,327,814 shares during the same period.