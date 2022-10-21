Equifax Inc. [EFX] is -48.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equifax Inc. [NYSE: EFX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.91%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Equifax Delivers Strong Third Quarter Revenue.

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Strong third quarter 2022 revenue of $1.244 billion, up 2% despite the weak mortgage market and negative impact of foreign exchange.

Over the last 12 months, EFX stock dropped by -44.30%. The one-year Equifax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.61. The average equity rating for EFX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.06 billion, with 122.40 million shares outstanding and 121.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 696.93K shares, EFX stock reached a trading volume of 2710280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equifax Inc. [EFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFX shares is $216.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Equifax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Equifax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $210 to $225, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on EFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equifax Inc. is set at 6.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for EFX in the course of the last twelve months was 157.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

EFX Stock Performance Analysis:

Equifax Inc. [EFX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.91. With this latest performance, EFX shares dropped by -14.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.79 for Equifax Inc. [EFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.70, while it was recorded at 159.93 for the last single week of trading, and 206.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equifax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equifax Inc. [EFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.01. Equifax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.21.

Equifax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

EFX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equifax Inc. go to 7.90%.

Equifax Inc. [EFX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,008 million, or 96.60% of EFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,196,022, which is approximately 1.224% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 12,546,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in EFX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 billion in EFX stock with ownership of nearly -8.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equifax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Equifax Inc. [NYSE:EFX] by around 11,831,357 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 10,602,489 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 90,770,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,204,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,245,879 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,581,536 shares during the same period.