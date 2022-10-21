Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell -14.55% so far this year. What now?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] closed the trading session at $20.97 on 10/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.695, while the highest price level was $21.495. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Dropbox to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by using the web link at Dropbox’s Q3 2022 earnings call. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, participants should register a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.55 percent and weekly performance of 3.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 2513402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $28.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.78, while it was recorded at 20.81 for the last single week of trading, and 22.31 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.22 and a Gross Margin at +79.42. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,683.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.26.

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,786 million, or 82.50% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,891,132, which is approximately -0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,144,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.46 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $339.62 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 5.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 20,975,078 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 25,374,088 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 181,888,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,237,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,582,783 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,690,303 shares during the same period.