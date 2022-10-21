Dominion Energy Inc. [D] is -18.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] loss -1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $64.41 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Dominion Energy Proposes New Solar and Energy Storage Projects for Virginia Customers.

Proposed projects exceed 800 megawatts, enough to power more than 200,000 homes.

Projects will support nearly 4,800 jobs and more than $920 million in economic benefits.

Dominion Energy Inc. represents 832.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.23 billion with the latest information. D stock price has been found in the range of $64.11 to $65.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, D reached a trading volume of 3299319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $88.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for D stock

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.37 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.03, while it was recorded at 65.25 for the last single week of trading, and 80.17 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.05. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $37,654 million, or 71.50% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,185,420, which is approximately 0.445% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,902,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.07 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

688 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 30,328,245 shares. Additionally, 664 investors decreased positions by around 36,606,841 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 517,664,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,600,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,666,745 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 5,983,472 shares during the same period.