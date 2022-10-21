Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] is -74.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] loss -13.43% on the last trading session, reaching $2.32 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Diebold Nixdorf Announces Agreement with Key Financial Stakeholders to Support Debt Refinancing to Address Certain Near-Term Maturities and Provide $400 Million in Additional Financing; Provides Update on Financial Information.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced entry into a comprehensive agreement with key financial stakeholders to support transactions that would refinance certain debt with near-term maturities and provide the company with $400 million in new capital. The company also provided an update on its financial activities.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated represents 79.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $188.52 million with the latest information. DBD stock price has been found in the range of $2.30 to $3.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 5476904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for DBD stock

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -19.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.35 and a Gross Margin at +27.12. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around $155 million, or 85.00% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,042,602, which is approximately 1.257% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,387,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.5 million in DBD stocks shares; and BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $9.2 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly -19.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 16,215,213 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 15,402,056 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 35,200,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,817,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,586,246 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,587,007 shares during the same period.