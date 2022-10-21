Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] Revenue clocked in at $112.40 million, down -37.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DNLI] traded at a low on 10/20/22, posting a -0.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.85. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Denali Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $275 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Berenberg Capital Markets LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4425151 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Denali Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.23%.

The market cap for DNLI stock reached $3.58 billion, with 123.01 million shares outstanding and 103.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 710.40K shares, DNLI reached a trading volume of 4425151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNLI shares is $68.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on DNLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denali Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32.

How has DNLI stock performed recently?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.90. With this latest performance, DNLI shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.94, while it was recorded at 30.96 for the last single week of trading, and 30.92 for the last 200 days.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -607.78 and a Gross Margin at +88.47. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -597.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.32.

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]

There are presently around $2,586 million, or 77.20% of DNLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNLI stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 14,869,374, which is approximately -0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,784,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.65 million in DNLI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $231.22 million in DNLI stock with ownership of nearly 2.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denali Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DNLI] by around 10,171,366 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,925,203 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 78,754,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,850,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNLI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,146,144 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 257,996 shares during the same period.