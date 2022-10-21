Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Stock trading around $83.42 per share: What’s Next?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] slipped around -1.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $83.42 at the close of the session, down -1.32%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that CON EDISON DECLARES COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) declared a quarterly dividend of 79 cents a share on its common stock, payable December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 16, 2022.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $14 billion in annual revenues and $64 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York’s Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., the second-largest owners of solar electric projects in North America, which, through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and sustainable energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and through its subsidiaries invests in electric transmission projects supporting its parent company’s effort to transition to clean, renewable energy. Con Edison Transmission manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

Consolidated Edison Inc. stock is now -2.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ED Stock saw the intraday high of $84.46 and lowest of $83.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 102.21, which means current price is +6.81% above from all time high which was touched on 09/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, ED reached a trading volume of 2384357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $87.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $85 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 13.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ED stock performed recently?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, ED shares dropped by -13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.76, while it was recorded at 83.58 for the last single week of trading, and 92.18 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.48 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14.

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 4.98%.

Insider trade positions for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]

There are presently around $19,424 million, or 67.80% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,148,913, which is approximately 3.783% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,434,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.36 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly -0.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 12,918,324 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 9,608,356 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 210,313,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,840,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,967 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,211,306 shares during the same period.