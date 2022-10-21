Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] Stock trading around $9.24 per share: What’s Next?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE: EBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.69%.

Over the last 12 months, EBR stock rose by 34.11%. The one-year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.03. The average equity rating for EBR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.49 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, EBR stock reached a trading volume of 3267256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBR shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19.

EBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, EBR shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.85, while it was recorded at 8.83 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.29 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07.

EBR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. go to 3.10%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] Insider Position Details

Positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE:EBR] by around 13,162,419 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,042,495 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 15,392,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,597,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,040,286 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,486,510 shares during the same period.