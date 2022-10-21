Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $87

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.30%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that CP Holiday Train returns to the rails in support of community food banks after two-year hiatus.

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.

“I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe,” said Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”.

Over the last 12 months, CP stock dropped by -7.66%. The one-year Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.06. The average equity rating for CP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $90.56 billion, with 929.90 million shares outstanding and 929.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, CP stock reached a trading volume of 2297546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $83.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 190.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CP Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.51 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.20, while it was recorded at 69.42 for the last single week of trading, and 74.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.28 and a Gross Margin at +42.79. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

CP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 11.84%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,105 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 53,064,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.66 billion in CP stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.16 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly -2.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

329 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 40,694,658 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 26,476,400 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 615,998,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,169,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,069,986 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,029,635 shares during the same period.