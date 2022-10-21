BTIG Research lifts Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] price surged by 2.85 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on October 18, 2022 that PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 2282358 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.73M shares. Playtika Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $9.89 and dropped to a low of $9.54 until finishing in the latest session at $9.73.

The one-year PLTK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.43. The average equity rating for PLTK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $17.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $13.50, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on PLTK stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLTK shares from 27 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

PLTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, PLTK shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.48, while it was recorded at 9.61 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Playtika Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.51 and a Gross Margin at +72.15. Playtika Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

PLTK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Playtika Holding Corp. go to 0.31%.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $709 million, or 18.90% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,559,067, which is approximately 11.846% of the company’s market cap and around 83.15% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,148,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.82 million in PLTK stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $53.91 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly 0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playtika Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 13,926,782 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 15,315,685 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 43,674,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,916,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,876,875 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,974,451 shares during the same period.