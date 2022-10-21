BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] Stock trading around $33.77 per share: What’s Next?

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] slipped around -0.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.77 at the close of the session, down -0.88%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:.

BorgWarner Inc. stock is now -25.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BWA Stock saw the intraday high of $34.62 and lowest of $33.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.09, which means current price is +8.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, BWA reached a trading volume of 2829334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $45.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $47, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on BWA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BWA stock performed recently?

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, BWA shares dropped by -4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.04, while it was recorded at 33.79 for the last single week of trading, and 38.36 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +19.26. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 20.43%.

Insider trade positions for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

There are presently around $7,438 million, or 97.40% of BWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,474,514, which is approximately 1.314% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,817,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $669.24 million in BWA stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $393.37 million in BWA stock with ownership of nearly 15.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BorgWarner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA] by around 13,322,735 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 13,866,297 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 193,053,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,242,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWA stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,607,458 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,482,597 shares during the same period.